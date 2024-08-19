Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 19

Sponsored by:

• CTA trains, O’Hare Airport looking much cleaner as DNC kicks off (Block Club)

• Good: Sun-Times columnist calls for "Mak[ing] Chicago safer for bikers and pedestrians." Bad: He cites dubious People for Bikes report trashing Chicago.

• Op-ed from Kate Lowe, associate professor of urban planning and policy at UIC: Chicagoland’s looming transit fiscal cliff more attention (Tribune)

• CPD: Hit-and-run river of black pickup fatally struck James Reedtillman, 67, Saturday around 11:30 PM in 1900 W. block of Howard (FOX)

• SUV driver struck and killed man, 33, Saturday around 11:50 PM in 3300 block of north Harlem in Belmont Heights neighborhood, citations issued (ABC)

• Person airlifted after 2-vehicle rollover crash Sunday around 2:30 PM in Woodstock, portion of Charles Road closed (NBC)

• Hit-and-run sedan driver struck and injured boy, 10, riding bike between 2 block parties Saturday around 7:40 PM near 65th/Ashland in Englewood (FOX)

• Sun-Times looks at "CTA trains wrapped in vibrant images, inspirational messages in time for DNC"

