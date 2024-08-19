Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 19

7:47 AM CDT on August 19, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

• CTA trains, O’Hare Airport looking much cleaner as DNC kicks off (Block Club)

• Good: Sun-Times columnist calls for "Mak[ing] Chicago safer for bikers and pedestrians." Bad: He cites dubious People for Bikes report trashing Chicago.

• Op-ed from Kate Lowe, associate professor of urban planning and policy at UIC: Chicagoland’s looming transit fiscal cliff more attention (Tribune)

• CPD: Hit-and-run river of black pickup fatally struck James Reedtillman, 67, Saturday around 11:30 PM in 1900 W. block of Howard (FOX)

• SUV driver struck and killed man, 33, Saturday around 11:50 PM in 3300 block of north Harlem in Belmont Heights neighborhood, citations issued (ABC)

• Person airlifted after 2-vehicle rollover crash Sunday around 2:30 PM in Woodstock, portion of Charles Road closed (NBC)

• Hit-and-run sedan driver struck and injured boy, 10, riding bike between 2 block parties Saturday around 7:40 PM near 65th/Ashland in Englewood (FOX)

Sun-Times looks at "CTA trains wrapped in vibrant images, inspirational messages in time for DNC"

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

