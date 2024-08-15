Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 15

Sponsored by:

• Finally! Embattled CTA President Dorval Carter says he agrees with critics of the North DLSD redesign who want bus-only lanes (Sun-Times)

• CTA board approved award of $2.9B Red Line Extension contract to Walsh-VINCI Transit Community Partners

• Father questions safety measures after South Shore Line fatally struck his daughter Grace Bentkowski, 22, near Hegewisch station (CBS)

• Sandra Booker, 64, killed after veering into oncoming lanes Tuesday around 11:50 AM on Route 41 near Delaney Road (FOX)

• Driver in fair condition after losing control and crashing into Michigan Avenue Bridge median Wednesday night (ABC)

• Chicago Sky WNBA team and Metra announced a new partnership that solidifies Metra as the team’s "Official Transit Provider"

• Scooter-share company Lime is offering 25% discounts on one ride per person throughout DNC with promo code DNC2024 (Sun-Times)

• Man bikes to Chicago and back to raise money for Special Olympics (KTVZ)

