Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 15

8:49 AM CDT on August 15, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

Sponsored by:

• Finally! Embattled CTA President Dorval Carter says he agrees with critics of the North DLSD redesign who want bus-only lanes (Sun-Times)

• CTA board approved award of $2.9B Red Line Extension contract to Walsh-VINCI Transit Community Partners

• Father questions safety measures after South Shore Line fatally struck his daughter Grace Bentkowski, 22, near Hegewisch station (CBS)

• Sandra Booker, 64, killed after veering into oncoming lanes Tuesday around 11:50 AM on Route 41 near Delaney Road (FOX)

• Driver in fair condition after losing control and crashing into Michigan Avenue Bridge median Wednesday night (ABC)

•  Chicago Sky WNBA team and Metra announced a new partnership that solidifies Metra as the team’s "Official Transit Provider"

• Scooter-share company Lime is offering 25% discounts on one ride per person throughout DNC with promo code DNC2024 (Sun-Times)

• Man bikes to Chicago and back to raise money for Special Olympics (KTVZ)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Democratic National Convention

How the DNC is affecting transit, walking, and biking

The Democratic National Convention has brought temporary O'Hare shuttle train service to Metra's NCS line, including on weekends, but it's also causing obstructions for people walking and biking.

August 15, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 14

August 14, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

CDOT

SUMC’s Bike Chicago Evaluation Report highlights benefits of CDOT bicycle giveaway, need for safer streets

"With more people in the street, we'll create more advocates for better infrastructure," noted Equiticity's Jose Manuel Almanza.

August 14, 2024
DuSable Lake Shore Drive

IDOT discusses why they’re recommending an NDLSD rebuild without dedicated transit lanes

While IDOT implied that having 25 percent less road capacity for cars on the lakefront is a defect of the proposal for dedicated transit lanes, it's actually a feature.

August 13, 2024
See all posts