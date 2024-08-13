Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 13

7:39 AM CDT on August 13, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

Sponsored by:

• After Lollapalooza debacle, will CTA be able to keep up with demand during DNC? "I'm very concerned," says a rider (Tribune)

• A locals’ guide to getting around during the Democratic National Convention (Block Club)

• Abortion rights group gets permit to march downtown during DNC (Block Club)

Axios on Save Our Lakefront Rally: Johnson's council allies reject city's Lake Shore redesign

• Chicago Firefighter Mason Maj remains unconscious after he rear-ended a car early Friday morning at Addison/Narrangansett in Portage Park (WGN)

Letters to Tribune: Replace DLSD underpasses with ped bridges; Dedicated bus lanes work in other cities; Bus service in Turkey leaves Chicago in the dust

• Pandemic-era 'scheme' to reclaim parking meters may cost city $120.7 million (Sun-Times)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Learning about social justice and environmental issues on the Lawndale Soulidarity Bike Ride

Equiticity joined forces with LVEJO and Únete La Villita on this event to help strengthen connections between Black and Latino communities in North Lawndale and Little Village.

August 12, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 12

August 12, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Save Our Lakefront Rally draws huge crowd to Redefine the Drive open house, demanding a people-friendly DLSD layout

The advocates and elected officials who attended and spoke are upset that IDOT and CDOT's current plan simply rebuilds the 8-lane shoreline highway with no transit lanes.

August 9, 2024
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 9

August 9, 2024
See all posts