Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 13

Sponsored by:

• After Lollapalooza debacle, will CTA be able to keep up with demand during DNC? "I'm very concerned," says a rider (Tribune)

• A locals’ guide to getting around during the Democratic National Convention (Block Club)

• Abortion rights group gets permit to march downtown during DNC (Block Club)

• Axios on Save Our Lakefront Rally: Johnson's council allies reject city's Lake Shore redesign

• Chicago Firefighter Mason Maj remains unconscious after he rear-ended a car early Friday morning at Addison/Narrangansett in Portage Park (WGN)

• Letters to Tribune: Replace DLSD underpasses with ped bridges; Dedicated bus lanes work in other cities; Bus service in Turkey leaves Chicago in the dust

• Pandemic-era 'scheme' to reclaim parking meters may cost city $120.7 million (Sun-Times)

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free