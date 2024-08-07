Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 7

Sponsored by:

• Axios looks at backlash from alders and advocates over IDOT's plans to rebuild North NLSD without transit-only lanes, including Thursday's rally

• Better Streets: With this template, one minute is all it takes to send 4 emails to decision-makers urging them to hit the brakes on IDOT's car-centric DLSD plan

• Check out Better Streets' vision for "Transforming DuSable Lake Shore Drive into a Boulevard"

• After driver critically injured bike rider Joey Center, 27, in Skokie, a hit-and-run motorist killed man, 37, biking Oakton near St. Louis in Skokie (ABC)

• NB semi-truck driver fatally struck woman crossing Ashland at Roosevelt Tuesday around 8:15 PM on Near West Side (WGN)

• Bike advocate Robert Keding: Lincolnwood village board "dismissed their previously agreed to plans for protected bike lanes on Pratt" at 39:50 in video.

• Thankfully, Ashish Sen, arguing BRT can hurt economy, cause pollution, is no longer on CTA or director of UIC's Urban Transportation Center (Sun-Times)

• Another Sun-Times letter writer: Yes, BRT is "primitive" and, along with bike lanes, causes traffic jams. Dig super-expensive subway tunnels instead.

• Des Plaines River Trail gets new pedestrian bridge and boardwalk (Block Club)

• TIL: The inner sleeve photo for Teenage Fanclub album "Man-Made," recorded at Wicker Park's Soma, was shot on the Irving Blue Line platform (Facebook)

• Lawndale Solidarity Bike Ride, a 6.5-mile relaxed pedal ride to learn about community issues, Sunday, 8/11 at La Villita Park, 2800 S. Sacramento

