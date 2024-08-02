Amtrak’s convenient, timely Chicago-Twin Cities Borealis service saw strong ridership in its first month

This post is sponsored by The Bike Lane.

Amtrak’s new Borealis St. Paul/Minneapolis-Milwaukee-Chicago service appears to be off to a strong start, based both on the ridership figures for its first full month of operations, and my own onboard experiences. Launched on May 21, 2024, the route added one more trip a day in each direction between the Twin Cities and the Windy City, at potentially more convenient times than the existing Chicago-Seattle/Portland Empire Builder route. And compared to eastbound Empire Builder runs on this corridor, eastbound Borealis trains are much more likely to be on time.

According to preliminary figures released in early July, the Borealis saw around 18,500 passengers in June, or an average of 300 passengers a day in each direction. The May 2024 Amtrak monthly performance report showed that the service had 6,600 riders during its first 1.5 weeks of operation. The June 2024 report hadn’t been released by press time.

Igor boarded in Glenview, IL and rode to Wisconsin Dells. Image: Amtrak

The 2015 Amtrak feasibility report, which paved the way for Borealis service, estimated that between 137,000 and 185,100 riders a year, or an average of 11,417 to 15,425 a month, would use the then-hypothetical route. That means that in June 2024, at least, the Borealis beat that projection by about 20 percent.

On the other hand, Borealis service replaced one Chicago-Milwaukee Hiawatha train in each direction per day. That made me wonder how many Borealis riders were previously riders on those two Hiawatha runs.

We will have to wait for the release of June ridership figures to make an apples-to-apples comparison. But based on what I saw when I took a round trip on the Borealis last Thursday, it’s definitely not just Hiawatha riders.

Riding the Borealis

I took the Borealis to the Wisconsin Dells, a popular tourist destination, for one reason. And, no, it wasn't to participate in local legend Tommy Bartlett's Water Ski & Jumping Boat Thrill Show, in case you were worried about Streetsblog Chicago "jumping the shark."

Photo: Tom Pierson via Wikipedia

Rather, the Dells stop is the furthest west one can go on the Borealis and still catch the same train service back to Chicago that day.

When I got on the Borealis in suburban Glenview, IL, it was already full enough that there was simply no way to avoid sitting next to another passenger. And there weren’t event that many open seats available, period. "Don’t be afraid to make a friend," a crew member said over the PA system.

A westbound Borealis train arrives in Glenview, IL. Photo: Igor Studenkov.

A significant number of riders in the train car I was on disembarked in downtown Milwaukee. But almost as many passengers boarded in Milwaukee to take their places. Over the next three stops – Columbus, Portage, and Wisconsin Dells, WI – the overall number of riders dropped, but only gradually, as new passengers continued to board.

My train home wasn’t as crowded, but what I observed on the way there was stil true: There were healthy numbers of passengers boarding and alighting at all the intermediate stops. According to a crew announcement, 90 riders were expected to board in central Milwaukee.

The Borealis uses four Horizon coach cars, which can have anywhere between 68 and 72 seats, plus a cafe/business car that has 19 business-class seats. In other words, those 90 customers who boarded in Milwaukee on my eastbound trip represented roughly 38 percent of the train’s maximum capacity.

A Borealis coach car. Photo: Igor Studenkov

Another rider who boarded in Glenview and disembarked at Portage, said that while he was worried about overcrowding, "I realized that’s a good thing. That means they won’t cancel [the Borealis]."

I’ve taken Hiawatha to Milwaukee plenty of times to see my sister Anna Bailliekova, who's a member of that city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee. The onboard experience on the Borealis and Hiawawatha trains was pretty much the same. You kind of have to roll the dice on the Wi-Fi: Sometimes it’s fairly reliable, and sometimes it’s spotty.

The Horizon passenger cars on the Borealis have comfier seats than the newer Venture cars that have started to appear on the Hiawatha. But I prefer the Venture's power outlets set up (in between seats instead of under windows), better tray tables and, of course, in-car bicycle racks.

A bike rack on a Venture car, not currently used on Borealis trains. Photo: Igor Studenkov

Another thing that makes Borealis runs different from Hiawatha trips is the former have a functioning cafe/business car. (According to my sister Anna, Amtrak does occasionally attach a cafe car to Hiawatha trains, but it doesn’t serve food or drinks.) The cafe car on my trip to the Dells opened about 15 minutes after the train left Glenview, and the crew emphasized that passengers were not supposed to sit around in the cafe car any longer than necessary.

"It is temporary seating only," the cafe car attendant announced. "There’s no outside food or laptops or card games. We will ask you [to leave] if you’re sitting too long and not actively eating or drinking."

Café portion of the café/business car on the returning Borealis. Photo: Igor Studenkov

That was understandable, given the crowded train and the fact that cafe/business cars have half of the cafe seating capacity of the cafe cars on long-distance trains. I held off getting lunch until the train left Milwaukee. By that point, all the talk about kicking people out was forgotten. I saw one passenger napping in full view of crew members filling out paperwork.

In the lead-up to the service launch, Amtrak said that the cafe car would have "regional menu items," but didn't mention any specific items. It turns out that the Borealis cafe menu includes Leinenkugel's (Milwaukee) and Surly (Minneapolis) beer, cold-brew Caribou Coffee (Edina, MN), and a cheese and cracker tray from Kindred Creamery (Muscoda, WI). The Borealis cafe also includes plenty of non-regional items from the regular Midwest Amtrak menu. (Once again, I'll point out they're fools for not offering Twin Cities-style Juicy Lucy burgers. - ED)

Side note: The Horizon coaches have drinking fountains, but post COVID-19, they don't seem to be providing paper cups.

Another benefit of the Borealis: fewer eastbound delays

The westbound Empire Builder leaves Chicago Union Station at 3:05 p.m., arriving at the St. Paul-Minneapolis Union Depot (located in St. Paul) a little before 11 p.m. The eastbound Empire Builder leaves St. Paul at 8:50 a.m. and arrives at Chicago 4:45 p.m. – at least according to the schedule.

Any delays on westbound Empire Builder trains heading from Chicago to the Twin Cities tend to be relatively short. But eastbound Empire Builders runs often get delayed when they encounter freight train traffic in oil-rich Montana and North Dakota. It’s not unusual for those eastbound Empire Builders to arrive in St. Paul hours late.

My westbound Borealis train arrived at Wisconsin Dells at 2:37 p.m., only four minutes late – practically a margin of error by Amtrak standards. But when I went inside the station, I saw that there were still passengers waiting for the Chicago-bound Empire Builder, which was scheduled to arrive at 12:58 p.m., so their train was running almost an hour and forty minutes late.

The Dells are also known for their amphibious Wisconsin Ducks tour boats. Photo: Igor Studenkov

I only had an hours to kill in the Dells. I spent that checking out the sights, buying a local newspaper, and stopping in at the library.

On my way home, my eastbound Borealis left right on schedule, at 3:40 p.m. As I was pulling up my ticket, I noticed a family that had been waiting for the eastbound Empire Builder when I arrived, so their run was around two hours and forty minutes late. "[The Empire Builder] is half an hour away,” the conductor told the mother apologetically. The family ultimately was able to board the on-time eastbound Borealis instead.

A family with the tickets for the Empire Builder was able to board the Chicago-bound Borealis train. Photo: Igor Studenkov

As our Borealis headed east, I kept seeing people sitting at stations, still waiting for the Chicago-bound Empire Builder to arrive. Amtrak's Track A Train website showed that it was three hours and 36 minutes late. The Borealis ended up arriving in Glenview 10 minutes late, but Empire Builder barely made up for any lost time.

The moral of the story is, if you want to improve the chances that your train from the Twin Cities or parts east to Chicago won't be ridiculously late, book an eastbound Borealis ticket instead of an eastbound Empire Builder trip.

The future

In a July news release, Ray Lang, Amtrak's vice president for Amtrak state-supported services, stated that the railroad expects Borealis’ ridership to keep increasing. "Amtrak and our state partners have always believed the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago corridor was a great one with tremendous opportunity," he said. "The ridership numbers we have seen so far confirm our belief and we expect this trend to continue as the service matures and we head into the peak summer travel season. With strong college and university markets on this route, we are confident Borealis will continue to perform well when students and staff travel in greater numbers this fall."

Word is, thanks to the Borealis ridership success, Amtrak is considering adding another daily run. The service is currently funded by a federal grant, but once that runs out, the Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota departments of transportation will be responsible for the majority of the funding.

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Migliari told Streetsblog that, while there has been interest, so far there have been no "substantive discussions" about increasing Borealis service.

So will the state DOTs will chip in on additional convenient and prompt new Borealis runs between Chicago and the Twin Cities anytime soon? In the words of Minneapolis rock band The Replacements, we "Can't Hardly Wait".

