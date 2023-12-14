On, [to] Wisconsin! Amtrak confirms you can once again bring a bike on the Hiawatha Line between Milwaukee and Chicago

"Unfortunately, the [luggage cars] we have used to increase bicycle capacity on the Hiawatha Service have not been reliable," Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari told Streetsblog at the time. "Therefore we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce capacity to what we believe we can carry in the body of the trains, unless or until we have a higher confidence level in these 40-year-old vehicles."
Fortunately, Magliari said it was not a permanent change. "The Hiawatha Servicetrains will also be getting the Amtrak Midwest “Venture” cars you have been seeing on downstate Illinois, Michigan and Missouri trains, with bike racks in every coach. That is truly the way forward."
"The reliability issue... has also cost us checked baggage on the Hiawathatrains, which affects all potential passengers, cyclists and otherwise," Magliari said at the time.
After Streetsblog's article came out, a reader asked Magliari on Twitter about the schedule for getting bike racks on the Hiawatha again. "We are many months away from the complete re-fleeting of the Hiawatha trains," the spokesperson replied.
But fortunately another Chicago bike advocate offered some great news this morning: Bike Service on the Hiawatha is back!
"Yes, in response to our state partners and our shared customers, we are taking reservations for up to six bikes per train," Magliari confirmed to Streetsblog today. "Bike racks are not always available, based on rail vehicle availability, so we are handling bikes as safely as possible." In the past that has often meant letting passengers lean bikes against the wall of the train in an unused wheelchair-friendly space at the front of a railcar.
It's good to know that next time you ride Amtrak to Milwaukee for the Summerfest music festival, you won't have to leave your bicycle locked outside Union Station for the weekend. If you did that, the tires might, as The Violent Femmes song goes, "Blister in the Sun."
