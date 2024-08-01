Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 1

Sponsored by:

• Bike lanes, speed bumps coming to Long Ave. in Portage Park, where drivers killed Josh Anleu, 16, and critically injured Ernesto Vargas, 18 (Block Club)

• CTA releases updated all stations accessibility program making 42 remaining non-accessible rail stations "vertically accessible" by 2038

• CTA’s One Summer Chicago partners with local schools "to provide inclusive

• SUV driver struck and seriously injured a child riding an electric dirt bike in 5200 block of Lake Street in Pistakee Highlands along the Chain O'Lakes (CBS)

• Semi rollover crash early this morning on EB lanes of Irving Park between Keeler and the Kennedy, no word on injuries yet, #80 bus rerouted (ABC)

• F.K. Plous: Big plans for United Center area need a tighter link to the 'L' (Tribune)

• CTA, Metra turn train frequency up to 11 for Lollapalooza (NBC)

• Summer biking offers riders, spectators, spectators a variety of fun events (Daily Herald)

• Pace will host "Activate Joliet" safety event Sunday 8/3, 12-3 at Joliet Transit Center, with live music, free food, touch-a-bus experience, funded by RTA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.