Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 24

9:05 AM CDT on July 24, 2024

Michelle Stenzel, a member of IDOT North DLSD task force: Yesterday the department announced it is eliminating proposed bus-only lanes options

ATA: Coalition issued statement this week opposing current plans for rebuilding NDLSD as proposed by IDOT

Architectural Digest: DLSD is one of the "most beautiful streets in the world." It's actually an often-deadly barrier to one of the world's best urban shorelines.

• Op-ed from transit advocate Nik Hunder: Despite scrutiny, CTA President Dorval Carter rode the system only 58 times in 2023 (Tribune)

Sun-Times: Man, 49, found dead underneath car on 300 E. block of Chicago Avenue after crash, no one was inside or near the car

• Owners of the United Center have revealed that they'll develop the surface parking lots surrounding the property. Will they use TIF money? (ChiGov.com)

• 52 apartments, 11 affordable, 9 car spots planned at 7728 N. Sheridan, 1/2 mile from Howard Red/Purple/Yellow stop, neighbors complain (Block Club)

Metra: Four late night UP West Line trains cancelled Friday 7/26, due to track project

