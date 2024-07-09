Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 9

Sponsored by:

• Sun-Times previews today's hearing on the proposal to combine CTA, Metra, Pace, RTA into a single agency

• Tribune: A dedicated bus lane on Western Avenue? Nearby alders support overhaul plan to make CTA less "Loop-centric."

• Uptown project at 936 W. Leland Ave., a few blocks from Wilson, Lawrence Red stops, will have 32 apartments, 6 affordable, 6 car spots (Block Club)

• More letters to the Tribune about the state of cycling in Chicago, including garbage from an "avid cyclist" and Dickens Greenway opponent

• This year's air-and-noise-polluting, traffic jamming NASCAR race had even less viewership than last year (Tribune)

• We don't kid, man: Poor concert attendance at NASCAR was an example of urban decline (Sun-Times)

• CTA to host "Engineer Your Career" fair for tech and engineering opportunities, Friday 6/12 at agency's HQ, 567 W. Lake St.

