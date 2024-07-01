Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 1

Sponsored by:

• CTA passenger in his late 20s shot to death, bus driver wounded in shoulder during altercation Monday around 12:14 AM on 3400 block of S. State (ABC)

• WBBM discusses the reinstallation of the accidentally removed ghost bike for Gerardo Marciales, 41, killed on bike in February 2022 at Balbo/DLSD

• Occupants escape serious injury after car struck by MDN train Sunday around 8 PM near Ingleside stop by Fox Lake at location without signal arms (WGN)

• Naperville Park District closes ped bridge over creek in Springbrook Parkway natural area after inspection reveals deficiencies (Tribune)

• After bollards installed to discourage unauthorized, dangerous driving on The Point, Block Club amplifies claims that previous complaints were "unfair"

• Sun-Times: "Last year’s rainy Chicago Street Race was a slapstick riot. It's time for some NASCAR substance"

• NW Center hosts Bikes 4 Belmont Cragin community ride 7/20, starting 11 AM at Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave. at Divvy station on Meade St. (Chainlink)

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.