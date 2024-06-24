Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 24

8:53 AM CDT on June 24, 2024

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• After City removed ghost bike for Gerardo Marciales, 41, killed on bike in February 2022 at Balbo/DLSD by driver who ran red, BLU will replace it (CBS)

• Trains on Brown, Green, Orange, Purple and Pink lines experienced delays Friday morning due to fire department activity on downtown tracks (NBC)

• SUV driver ran over bike rider before 5 AM today in Joliet on Jefferson Street between Airport Road and Houbolt Road, no word on injuries (ABC)

• Male victim in good condition after being stabbed during fight Saturday around 1:30 AM on platform of Washington-Wabash stop (CBS)

Boo! Major street closures for NASCAR Chicago street race go into effect this week (NBC)

 Block Club: Pro-Palestine artwork at Rogers Park’s Pratt Beach installment vandalized

People for Bikes' new City Ratings report, likely once again rating Chicago as one of the very worst large US cities for biking, comes out tomorrow

• Chicago Critical Mass bike protest/parade this Friday 6/28, leaving Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., around 6 PM (The Chainlink)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

El Tracker is a new transit tracking app that focuses on accessibility

"I could see this app being very useful for people already familiar with the CTA," Steven said.

June 24, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Northern attitudes: At ATA’s Suburban Advocacy Connect event, talk of a “livid” battle over Skokie bikeway plan

Other topics discussed included federal funding for bike-walk safety projects, Ride Illinois events, an infrastructure field trip in Glenview, and Bike the Drive.

June 22, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Lakefront Trail

Going postal: Lakefront Trail users rejoice over Chicago Park District installing bollards at Belmont

People who walk and bike are thrilled by the new initiative to keep drivers off the shoreline path. So how about making this a citywide strategy to protect pedestrians and cyclists from drivers?

June 21, 2024
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 21

June 21, 2024
See all posts