Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 24

• After City removed ghost bike for Gerardo Marciales, 41, killed on bike in February 2022 at Balbo/DLSD by driver who ran red, BLU will replace it (CBS)

• Trains on Brown, Green, Orange, Purple and Pink lines experienced delays Friday morning due to fire department activity on downtown tracks (NBC)

• SUV driver ran over bike rider before 5 AM today in Joliet on Jefferson Street between Airport Road and Houbolt Road, no word on injuries (ABC)

• Male victim in good condition after being stabbed during fight Saturday around 1:30 AM on platform of Washington-Wabash stop (CBS)

• Boo! Major street closures for NASCAR Chicago street race go into effect this week (NBC)

• Block Club: Pro-Palestine artwork at Rogers Park’s Pratt Beach installment vandalized

• People for Bikes' new City Ratings report, likely once again rating Chicago as one of the very worst large US cities for biking, comes out tomorrow

• Chicago Critical Mass bike protest/parade this Friday 6/28, leaving Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., around 6 PM (The Chainlink)

