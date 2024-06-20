Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 20

8:56 AM CDT on June 20, 2024

• Only 58% of scheduled Blue Line runs showed up on Sunday, agency blames labor shortage on many "unscheduled call-offs." on Father's Day (Block Club)

• Driver charged with homicide for killing pedestrian Kevin Toomey, 52, while going 77 mph on 5-lane stretch of Devon at Kenneth in Lincolnwood (Tribune)

• Man hospitalized after he drove onto Metra SWS tracks and his vehicle was struck Wednesday around 7:42 PM near 153rd Street in Orland Park (WGN)

• 2 arrested after SUV driver crashed into 5 parked cars around Monday around 10:54 PM on 5000 block of West Grace in Portage Park, occupants fled (ABC)

• Formerly Intelligentsia Cup, Chicago Grit bike racing series across 10 cities from July 18-28, ends with day of racing Friday 28 in Fulton Market (Block Club)

Tour de Chi ride 150 miles, visiting all 77 Chicago community areas, Saturday 6/29, 6:30 AM at 111 N. DLSD, register here

Pedal for Palestine Chicago ride Sunday 6/30, meeting 8:30 AM at Promontory Point, register here

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

