Today’s Headlines for Thursday June 13

• Tribune: CTA, Metra and Pace could launch day pass to be used across all three transit systems

• Sun-Times editorial: NASCAR Chicago returns, but will it pay off for the city?

• One adult, 6 children injured in crash Wednesday afternoon near 21st/Michigan in South Loop (ABC)

• Speeding hit-and-run car driver struck another vehicle, injuring family of 4, and hit struck boy, 13, on bicycle Wednesday around 6:36 PM in Rogers Park (ABC)

• Riot Fest's move from Douglass Park to Bridgeview will satisfy opponents, but make event much less walk/bike/transit-friendly for Chicagoans (NBC, Loerzel)

• ABC: "Sanitizer sale 'fiasco': How Metra's first-ever real estate purchase buried it in sinking money pit"

• Metra awards contract to rebuild 95th St./Chicago State University Station

• State of the West Loop: 6,500 new apartments, more cops, road upgrades and a park (Block Club)

• Transport Chicago conference takes place Friday at voco Chicago Downtown at Wolf Point

