Today’s Headlines for Thursday June 13

8:40 AM CDT on June 13, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Tribune: CTA, Metra and Pace could launch day pass to be used across all three transit systems

Sun-Times editorial: NASCAR Chicago returns, but will it pay off for the city?

• One adult, 6 children injured in crash Wednesday afternoon near 21st/Michigan in South Loop (ABC)

• Speeding hit-and-run car driver struck another vehicle, injuring family of 4, and hit struck boy, 13, on bicycle Wednesday around 6:36 PM in Rogers Park (ABC)

• Riot Fest's move from Douglass Park to Bridgeview will satisfy opponents, but make event much less walk/bike/transit-friendly for Chicagoans (NBC, Loerzel)

• ABC: "Sanitizer sale 'fiasco': How Metra's first-ever real estate purchase buried it in sinking money pit"

• Metra awards contract to rebuild 95th St./Chicago State University Station

• State of the West Loop: 6,500 new apartments, more cops, road upgrades and a park (Block Club)

• Transport Chicago conference takes place Friday at voco Chicago Downtown at Wolf Point

• Register for Active Transportation Alliance's 9/1 Bike the Drive fundraiser by noon today and you'll save $10

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

