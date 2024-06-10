Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday June 10

8:59 AM CDT on June 10, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Nice: Mayor Johnson learns it's not actually that hard to ride a bike while wearing a suit

• Ald. Waguespack (32) discusses efforts to get a new CTA president (WGN Radio)

• Hit-and-run semi driver killed man, 51, Saturday around 4:05 PM in Joliet, near prison the victim had been released from that day (ABC)

• 5 injured in crash involving driver of Cook County Sheriff's squad car Sunday around 4:15 AM in SB lanes of Dan Ryan near 95th CTA station (WGN)

• Holiday Club, near Sheridan Red stop would be replaced with 91 apartments, apartments, possibly some affordable, 38 parking spots (Block Club)

• Humboldt Park beach opening this summer after 4-year closure (Block Club)

• Cool bike job alert: Equiticity is hiring a BikeForce Program Instructor-Contractor

• Share your family biking adventures with Chicago Parent for possible inclusion in its July/August magazine

McKinley Park Development Council presents new riverfront plan Wednesday 6/12, 6:30 PM at McKinley Park Library, 1915 W. 35th St.

• Registration is open for the Active Transportation Alliance's main fundraiser Bike the Drive on Sunday, Sept 1, 2024

