Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 31

8:55 AM CDT on May 31, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Carter implies 29 Council critics are anti-Black; Vasquez notes most are POC, including 6 Black Caucus members: "Not exactly Council Wars" (Sun-Times)

• More coverage of the transportation committee meeting where Carter "fiercely defended his tenure" (Block Club, Tribune, CBS, WTTW)

• Milwaukee Ave. intersection near Metra construction, where drivers killed bike riders Carla Aiello and Nick Paringayan could finally reopen in July (Block Club)

• Driver, 63, injured after another motorist, 53, rear-ended the victim's car, claimed he didn't see it, Tuesday around 6:15 PM in Oswego (Patch)

Block Club: Here are some fun biking and hiking events in June

• "Come on and take a free ride!" Buy a Ravinia ticket and get a complimentary Metra UP-N line trip to and from the concert

Chicago Transit Authority: "Let the CTA Usher you to Sunny Day Real Estate this summer"

