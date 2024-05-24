Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 24

9:17 AM CDT on May 24, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Mayor's RTA board nominee Ira Acree, who rarely rides CTA, was unaware of looming $730M fiscal cliff, says alders who voted against him are racist (Pratt)

• Anti-abortion Ald. Nicholas Sposato blocks Quiet Zone around downtown Women’s Clinic (Block Club)

• More coverage of Western Avenue alders' campaign to kick-start bus rapid transit (Block Club)

• NBC: What happened as 3 school buses crashed while taking kids on Six Flags field trip (NBC)

• Trains.com checks out Metra's new Peterson/Ridge station

Union: Chicago IAM Local 498 members honored for saving costs, bringing new ideas to Metra

CTA: Remember to ride our buses and trains this Memorial Day, when summer weekend/holiday service to local beaches starts and lasts through mid-August

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bus Rapid Transit

Western Avenue alders revived Chicago’s BRT dream. How can we stop NIMBYs from killing it again?

We've been down this road before. But the chief of staff for Ald. Matt Martin (47th), a leader of the new campaign, says times have changed since the Ashland BRT proposal was shelved.

May 23, 2024
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 23

May 23, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

CTA

While the resolution to ditch Dorval got banished to the Rules committee, Ald. Vasquez thinks he can rescue it

At today's Council meeting Vasquez got signatures from 26 alders calling for the resolution to be resuscitated.

May 22, 2024
Metra

As Metra seeks input on long-term service improvements, the long-awaited Peterson/Ridge station opens

The railroad recently launched a survey to get a better sense of how riders use the system post-pandemic.

May 22, 2024
See all posts