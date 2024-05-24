Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 24

Sponsored by:

• Mayor's RTA board nominee Ira Acree, who rarely rides CTA, was unaware of looming $730M fiscal cliff, says alders who voted against him are racist (Pratt)

• Anti-abortion Ald. Nicholas Sposato blocks Quiet Zone around downtown Women’s Clinic (Block Club)

• More coverage of Western Avenue alders' campaign to kick-start bus rapid transit (Block Club)

• NBC: What happened as 3 school buses crashed while taking kids on Six Flags field trip (NBC)

• Trains.com checks out Metra's new Peterson/Ridge station

• Union: Chicago IAM Local 498 members honored for saving costs, bringing new ideas to Metra

• CTA: Remember to ride our buses and trains this Memorial Day, when summer weekend/holiday service to local beaches starts and lasts through mid-August

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.