Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 23

• CTA pitches plazas, dog parks, walking paths under rebuilt Far North Side Red Line tracks, another RPM meeting tonight (Block Club)

• Chicago Crusader: Black alders not supporting resolution to oust CTA president Dorval Carter

• The "Ditch Dorval!" campaign is now New York Times-famous, including commentary from Commuters Take Action and Better Streets Chicago

• Man, 45, dies and 2 injured after SUV, sedan drivers crashed Wednesday around 11:52 PM in 11900 block of South Ashland, charges pending (ABC)

• Richmond between Milwaukee and Altgeld will become one-way to curb illegal parking and bar crowds (Block Club)

• Sun-Times editorial: New Metra station in West Ridge is a good sign for transit's future

• CDOT meeting on Chicago/Halsted bridge rehab for Bally's Casino Wed. 6/5, 4:30-6 PM, Bucktown-Wicker Park Libary, 1701 N. Milwaukee

