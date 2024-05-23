Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 23

9:09 AM CDT on May 23, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA pitches plazas, dog parks, walking paths under rebuilt Far North Side Red Line tracks, another RPM meeting tonight (Block Club)

Chicago Crusader: Black alders not supporting resolution to oust CTA president Dorval Carter 

• The "Ditch Dorval!" campaign is now New York Times-famous, including commentary from Commuters Take Action and Better Streets Chicago

• Man, 45, dies and 2 injured after SUV, sedan drivers crashed Wednesday around 11:52 PM in 11900 block of South Ashland, charges pending (ABC)

• Richmond between Milwaukee and Altgeld will become one-way to curb illegal parking and bar crowds (Block Club)

Sun-Times editorial: New Metra station in West Ridge is a good sign for transit's future

• CDOT meeting on Chicago/Halsted bridge rehab for Bally's Casino Wed. 6/5, 4:30-6 PM, Bucktown-Wicker Park Libary, 1701 N. Milwaukee

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

CTA

While the resolution to ditch Dorval got banished to the Rules committee, Ald. Vasquez thinks he can rescue it

At today's Council meeting Vasquez got signatures from 26 alders calling for the resolution to be resuscitated.

May 22, 2024
Metra

As Metra seeks input on long-term service improvements, the long-awaited Peterson/Ridge station opens

The railroad recently launched a survey to get a better sense of how riders use the system post-pandemic.

May 22, 2024
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

A wild ride: Storied Chicagoland walk/bike/transit booster Randy Neufeld discusses his long career

The elder statesman of the local sustainable transportation advocacy scene has some new tricks up his sleeve.

May 21, 2024
