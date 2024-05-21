Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 21

Sponsored by:

• Is Chicago becoming a city for cyclists? Sun-Times readers weigh in on why they're biking more — or not

• Momentum Magazine looks at Chicago's recent spike in bicycling

• CPD: Man, 21, on motorcycle died after running red and striking SUV this morning around 2 AM in 3400 block of South Damen in McKinley Park (WGN)

• ISP: At least 3 school bus drivers crashed around 8:30 this morning on NB I-55 in Grundy County, with minor injuries (NBC)

• Prosecutors: Driver, 21, who killed Marko Niketic, 17, in Glenview crash on Mother's Day, was intoxicated, driving over 130 mph (FOX)

• ATA hosts Bike Commuter Challenge Celebration Station Wednesday 5/29, 4:30 to 6:30 PM at 606 entrance ramp on Damen at Churchill Park

• Streets Calling Bike Fest, sponsored by FK Law and ATA, Sat. 6/1, gathering at McCormick Place 10 AM, riding to event at Hyde Park's Promontory club

