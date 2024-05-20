Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 20

Sponsored by:

• Metra's new Peterson/Ridge station in West Ridge is now live

• Girl, 14, killed, at least 4 other people injured after a speeding SUV driver ran a red around 11:10 PM in 3800 block of West Harrison in North Lawndale (NBC)

• Man, 46, fleeing CPD response to domestic incident in 3900 block of S. Lake Park Ave, fatally struck by NB driver while trying to cross DLSD nearby (ABC)

• 4 teens charged with robbing 15-year-old Saturday on 95th/Dan Ryan platform (CBS)

• Boy, 12, in good condition after being shot in leg while biking Saturday around 10:13 PM on the 8700 block of S. Burley Ave in South Chicago (ABC)

• RTA selects eight station activation projects for pilot program to improve public safety near transit

• Young Professionals in Transportation hosts a field trip to Peterson/Ridge station on this Thursday 5/23 at 5:30 PM

• A (21+) evening of bike maintenance, bike safety, and bike lanes this Thursday 5/23 6 PM at Reed's Local, 3017 W. Belmont in Avondale

• Conference agenda now available for Transport Chicago 2024, Friday 6/14 at voco Chicago Downtown, 350 W. Wolf Point Pl.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.