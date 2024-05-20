Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 20

9:49 AM CDT on May 20, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Metra's new Peterson/Ridge station in West Ridge is now live

• Girl, 14, killed, at least 4 other people injured after a speeding SUV driver ran a red around 11:10 PM in 3800 block of West Harrison in North Lawndale (NBC)

• Man, 46, fleeing CPD response to domestic incident in 3900 block of S. Lake Park Ave, fatally struck by NB driver while trying to cross DLSD nearby (ABC)

• 4 teens charged with robbing 15-year-old Saturday on 95th/Dan Ryan platform (CBS)

• Boy, 12, in good condition after being shot in leg while biking Saturday around 10:13 PM on the 8700 block of S. Burley Ave in South Chicago (ABC)

RTA selects eight station activation projects for pilot program to improve public safety near transit

Young Professionals in Transportation hosts a field trip to Peterson/Ridge station on this Thursday 5/23 at 5:30 PM

• A (21+) evening of bike maintenance, bike safety, and bike lanes this Thursday 5/23 6 PM at Reed's Local, 3017 W. Belmont in Avondale

• Conference agenda now available for Transport Chicago 2024, Friday 6/14 at voco Chicago Downtown, 350 W. Wolf Point Pl.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

