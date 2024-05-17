Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 17

8:59 AM CDT on May 17, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Ald. Matt Martin (47th), cosponsor of legislation to get a new CTA chief, shot a video discussing why it's important to do so

• Evanston Ride of Silence honors cyclists killed while biking (Evanston Roundtable)

• More images from the Chicago Ride of Silence (CBS, Chicago Critical Mass, Eric Allix Rogers)

• 5 people hospitalized, one arrested following crash Wednesday afternoon at California Avenue and Congress Parkway (ABC)

• Garbage truck driver pinned in vehicle, rescued after sideswiping semi, causing diesel spill Thursday at 31st/Western on Lower West Side (ABC)

• Person on CTA Red Line tracks near Clark and Division halted northbound trains through the Loop Thursday afternoon (ABC)

• Where's the beef? Ald. Reilly (42nd) criticizes Mayor Johnson's Outdoor Expanded Dining-lite plan for curbside dining on non-car-free Clark (Block Club)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

