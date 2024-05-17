Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 17

Sponsored by:
• Ald. Matt Martin (47th), cosponsor of legislation to get a new CTA chief, shot a video discussing why it's important to do so
• Evanston Ride of Silence honors cyclists killed while biking (Evanston Roundtable)
• More images from the Chicago Ride of Silence (CBS, Chicago Critical Mass, Eric Allix Rogers)
• 5 people hospitalized, one arrested following crash Wednesday afternoon at California Avenue and Congress Parkway (ABC)
• Garbage truck driver pinned in vehicle, rescued after sideswiping semi, causing diesel spill Thursday at 31st/Western on Lower West Side (ABC)
• Person on CTA Red Line tracks near Clark and Division halted northbound trains through the Loop Thursday afternoon (ABC)
• Where's the beef? Ald. Reilly (42nd) criticizes Mayor Johnson's Outdoor Expanded Dining-lite plan for curbside dining on non-car-free Clark (Block Club)
