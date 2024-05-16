Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 16

9:28 AM CDT on May 16, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• As transit advocates discuss the possibility of a soft landing with a new gig for embattled Dorval Carter Jr., the agency touts ridership up 13% year-to-date

• Even local Polish-language newspapers are discussing the CTA chief's plight (Super Express)

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Karl Hall, 44 around Wednesday 7:15 PM in the 1300 block of South Halsted in University Village (Sun-Times)

• More than 100 people turned out at a vigil Wednesday for Marko Niketic, 17, killed in a car crash in Glenview this past weekend (CBS)

• A driver fleeing police crashed onto the golf course at the Lake Bluff Golf Club Wednesday night, 4 occupants fled on foot and 2 were apprehended (CBS)

• Six months after Yellow Line crash injured more than a dozen, investigation continues (Tribune)

• Leavitt Greenway, a lower-stress side street route 2 blocks west of Damen, is about to get better with a raised bike lane at Montrose/Lincoln (Ald. Matt Martin)

• Chicagoans doubled bike trips in past 5 years. The South Side saw some of the biggest increases (Block Club)

WBEZ: With more cyclists on the road, what is Chicago doing to keep them safe?

• Clark Street outdoor dining program will return this summer, but unfortunately without pedestrianizing the street (Block Club)

• "Come on and take a free ride": Metra to mark 40th birthday with free weekend June 8-9, variety of other activities for riders

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

