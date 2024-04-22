Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 22

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "Mayor sticking with embattled CTA boss for now as Gov. Pritzker calls for 'new leadership'

• Sun-Times: "CTA touts its 'Second Chance' program for ex-offenders, but few end up with permanent jobs"

• Speeding driver crashed into home at Westmoor/Greenbay in Winnetka, fled on foot and was taken to hospital (CBS)

• Hoodline: Urgent search for missing Chicago teen Samuel Gonzalez, last seen on CTA

• Op-ed from UIC prof: Passing an Idaho Stop law in Chicago, allowing bike riders to treat stop signs like yield signs, would help save lives (Tribune)

• Frequent op-ed writer Ed Bachrach: Pedestrianizing Clark benefits "the few [3,200+ petition signers] who favor such a closing" but hurts drivers (Tribune)

• Why are drivers using Garfield Park’s walking paths, similar to Hyde Park's Promontory Point? Neighbors want City to step in (Block Club)

• Plan to preserve building character on Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square, Avondale moves forward (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $45,692 with $14,308 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief