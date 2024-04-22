Sponsored by Total Charter Bus
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 22
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
Communities United: Reports of Bikes N’ Roses’ death have been greatly exaggerated
According to the nonprofit shop's parent organization, BNR has paused its retail component, but is still doing after school programming and looking for new staff.
Pressure is mounting to replace embattled CTA President Dorval Carter
Here's a look at what elected officials and other media outlets have said about the issue recently.
Service boost means BNSF Line will get Metra’s first-ever across-the-board weekend schedule, starting April 29
In addition, Halsted Street station will get weekend service, and Downers Grove's Fairview stop will become an off-peak stop.