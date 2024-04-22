Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 22

8:54 AM CDT on April 22, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Block Club: "Mayor sticking with embattled CTA boss for now as Gov. Pritzker calls for 'new leadership'

Sun-Times: "CTA touts its 'Second Chance' program for ex-offenders, but few end up with permanent jobs"

• Speeding driver crashed into home at Westmoor/Greenbay in Winnetka, fled on foot and was taken to hospital (CBS)

Hoodline: Urgent search for missing Chicago teen Samuel Gonzalez, last seen on CTA

• Op-ed from UIC prof: Passing an Idaho Stop law in Chicago, allowing bike riders to treat stop signs like yield signs, would help save lives (Tribune)

Frequent op-ed writer Ed Bachrach: Pedestrianizing Clark benefits "the few [3,200+ petition signers] who favor such a closing" but hurts drivers (Tribune)

• Why are drivers using Garfield Park’s walking paths, similar to Hyde Park's Promontory Point? Neighbors want City to step in (Block Club)

• Plan to preserve building character on Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square, Avondale moves forward (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

