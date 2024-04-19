Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 19

2:51 AM CDT on April 19, 2024

CTA: Blue Line Forest Park branch service to be temporarily impacted by April 26-9 construction work (FOX)

• Driver charged with DUI in I-57 crash in Dixmoor that killed 2 passengers (FOX)

• One killed in fiery crash at Jane Addams Tollway plaza in Hoffman Estates (CBS)

• Block Club: ‘Green Alleys’ help prevent flooding, but vulnerable neighborhoods Must Wait in Line (Block Club)

• Urban Planner Joshua Wood: "Conveniently Unsustainable: Driving Everywhere"

• DuSable Lake Shore Drive construction will Close South Side mixed-traffic lanes Starting Next Week (Block Club)

• High Speed Rail Association has less than 40 tickets left for luncheon with Metra CEO Jim Derwinski, 4/26, noon at Magianno's, 516 N. Clark

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $45,467 with $14,533 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

