Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 19

• CTA: Blue Line Forest Park branch service to be temporarily impacted by April 26-9 construction work (FOX)

• Driver charged with DUI in I-57 crash in Dixmoor that killed 2 passengers (FOX)

• One killed in fiery crash at Jane Addams Tollway plaza in Hoffman Estates (CBS)

• Block Club: ‘Green Alleys’ help prevent flooding, but vulnerable neighborhoods Must Wait in Line (Block Club)

• Urban Planner Joshua Wood: "Conveniently Unsustainable: Driving Everywhere"

• DuSable Lake Shore Drive construction will Close South Side mixed-traffic lanes Starting Next Week (Block Club)

• High Speed Rail Association has less than 40 tickets left for luncheon with Metra CEO Jim Derwinski, 4/26, noon at Magianno's, 516 N. Clark

