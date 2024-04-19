Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 19
Tasty news: Friedman Properties is trying to break the Clark outdoor dining stalemate by applying for street closure permits
Mayor Johnson's administration and Ald. Reilly haven't yet found common ground on bringing back the popular car-free zone. Will this make the difference?
Roger that! Streetsblog SF editor Roger Rudick offers constructive criticism of Chicago’s downtown bike network
"There were blocks that felt very safe and very secure," he said. "But then you're immediately – voom! – disgorged into three lanes of moving traffic with no protection."