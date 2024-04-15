Today’s headlines for Monday, April 15

Sponsored by:

• After Yellow crash injured 16, closed train line for 7 weeks, state senators approve measure requiring annual safety reports from transit agencies (Tribune)

• Another fatal crash on Pulaski: Driver failed to yield while turning left Sunday around 7:18 PM in 5500 block of S. Pulaski, killing motorcycle rider, 46 (ABC)

• Driver, charged with DUI felonies for fatal pedestrian crash on Stevenson Expressway (WGN)

• Behind Dexter Reed’s police killing, a surge in traffic stops on Chicago’s West Side (Block Club)

• CPD releases image of young man who allegedly used force to rob a CTA customer Thursday around 7 PM on a Green Line train at Cermak (FOX)

• Planetizen picks up SBC's coverage of 70% increase Bikes on Metra use thanks to new policies

• City to put Bronzeville lots up for sale this summer (Block Club)

• Painted bicycles have been installed in Cave In Rock, southern Illinois, to draw attention to cancer and other diseases (Sun-Times)

