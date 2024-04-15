Sponsored by Total Charter Bus
Today’s headlines for Monday, April 15
Curb your enthusiasm: Our FOIA request didn’t solve the Doty dilemma, but we got some interesting intel
We did find out that the old Doty/Woodlawn bike lane curb protection was relocated to CDOT projects that were installed at Broadway/Aldine and on Wrightwood.
TLC in the IMD: the Illinois Medical District Commission releases bike and pedestrian safety plan
Five proposed projects would improve walking and biking safety - and beautify - the IMD.
47th Ward Touts Bike/Ped Infra and New Projects at Community Meeting
Ward celebrates improvements on Irving Park and around schools. Next up: Leland Greenway.