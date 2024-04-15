Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s headlines for Monday, April 15

8:57 AM CDT on April 15, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• After Yellow crash injured 16, closed train line for 7 weeks, state senators approve measure requiring annual safety reports from transit agencies (Tribune)

• Another fatal crash on Pulaski: Driver failed to yield while turning left Sunday around 7:18 PM in 5500 block of S. Pulaski, killing motorcycle rider, 46 (ABC)

• Driver, charged with DUI felonies for fatal pedestrian crash on Stevenson Expressway (WGN)

• Behind Dexter Reed’s police killing, a surge in traffic stops on Chicago’s West Side (Block Club)

• CPD releases image of young man who allegedly used force to rob a CTA customer Thursday around 7 PM on a Green Line train at Cermak (FOX)

• Planetizen picks up SBC's coverage of 70% increase Bikes on Metra use thanks to new policies

• City to put Bronzeville lots up for sale this summer (Block Club)

• Painted bicycles have been installed in Cave In Rock, southern Illinois, to draw attention to cancer and other diseases (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $45,245 with $14,755 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Southeast Side

Curb your enthusiasm: Our FOIA request didn’t solve the Doty dilemma, but we got some interesting intel

We did find out that the old Doty/Woodlawn bike lane curb protection was relocated to CDOT projects that were installed at Broadway/Aldine and on Wrightwood.

April 16, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

TLC in the IMD: the Illinois Medical District Commission releases bike and pedestrian safety plan

Five proposed projects would improve walking and biking safety - and beautify - the IMD.

April 12, 2024
Protected Bike Lanes

47th Ward Touts Bike/Ped Infra and New Projects at Community Meeting

Ward celebrates improvements on Irving Park and around schools. Next up: Leland Greenway.

April 11, 2024
See all posts