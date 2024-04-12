Today’s headlines for Friday, April 12

Sponsored by:

• RTA has submitted an application for $375 million to transform transit and fight climate change, the agency said

• The People's Lobby is hosting a public transit town hall on Saturday, April 27

• Another look at the artwork planned for the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr Red Line stations (Block Club)

• Chicago trains make more room for bikes (Planetizen)

• Fatal police shooting of Dexter Reed sparks outcry to reform CPD’s use of traffic stops (WBEZ)

• The CTA schedule for upcoming Blackhawks and White Sox games (CTA)

• 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Rosa responds to criticism on Twitter about not adding protected bike lanes to Milwaukee Avenue streetscape project

• You may soon be able to ride scooters after midnight in Chicago (Block Club)

• Chicago River open swim not yet approved by the city (Block Club)

