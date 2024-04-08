Today's Headlines
Today’s headlines for Monday, April 8
Leaders celebrated for commitment to public transit and pedestrian safety at annual Movers & Shakers Ball
1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata, Metra CEO James M. Derwinski, and 7th District Illinois State Senator Mike Simmons were honored at the event.
Meanwhile in the West Loop: Despite the Clark controversy, Fulton and Randolph will likely have on-street dining again this year
"I certainly know what [Expanded Outdoor Dining] has done for the West Loop area," West Central Association's Rod Burch, who's enthusiastic about the program.
A bridge too far? CDOT plans to include precast curb-lined bike lanes on the new Western span, but advocates want more robust protection
This part of South Western is part of a marked bicycle route, so advocates say the current plan would be a missed opportunity to greatly improve bike safety.