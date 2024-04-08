Skip to Content
Today’s headlines for Monday, April 8

8:31 AM CDT on April 8, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Use the CTA to get to the best viewing spots in Chicago for today's solar eclipse (CTA)

• Vacant lots near Chicago's train stations face challenges around development (Chicago Business Journals)

• That car crashed into a West Loop building was a 'Chicago Fire' stunt (Sun-Times)

• Public health officials warn of possible measles exposures on CTA buses (CBS 2)

• Greek Orthodox monk Father Ephraim gets attention riding his velomobile around northwest side (Sun-Times)

• Alderman collects feedback on proposed new development for site of Belmont Avenue (CBS 2)

• CTA adding more L service throughout spring, summer to address complaints (ABC 7)

• CTA to implement ‘dynamic' L schedule, increase service for spring, summer (NBC 5)

• Police release image of car that struck, critically hurt bicyclist in Auburn Gresham (CBS 2)

• CTA announces more rail services, operators throughout spring, summer (CBS 2)

• Chicago to get $765 million in federal funds for public transit (Chicago Business Journals)

• CTA seeks woman who damaged windows with frying pan (Fox 32)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Metra

Leaders celebrated for commitment to public transit and pedestrian safety at annual Movers & Shakers Ball

1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata, Metra CEO James M. Derwinski, and 7th District Illinois State Senator Mike Simmons were honored at the event.

April 8, 2024
Expanded Outdoor Dining

Meanwhile in the West Loop: Despite the Clark controversy, Fulton and Randolph will likely have on-street dining again this year

"I certainly know what [Expanded Outdoor Dining] has done for the West Loop area," West Central Association's Rod Burch, who's enthusiastic about the program.

April 5, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

A bridge too far? CDOT plans to include precast curb-lined bike lanes on the new Western span, but advocates want more robust protection

This part of South Western is part of a marked bicycle route, so advocates say the current plan would be a missed opportunity to greatly improve bike safety.

April 4, 2024
