Today’s headlines for Monday, April 8

• Use the CTA to get to the best viewing spots in Chicago for today's solar eclipse (CTA)

• Vacant lots near Chicago's train stations face challenges around development (Chicago Business Journals)

• That car crashed into a West Loop building was a 'Chicago Fire' stunt (Sun-Times)

• Public health officials warn of possible measles exposures on CTA buses (CBS 2)

• Greek Orthodox monk Father Ephraim gets attention riding his velomobile around northwest side (Sun-Times)

• Alderman collects feedback on proposed new development for site of Belmont Avenue (CBS 2)

• CTA adding more L service throughout spring, summer to address complaints (ABC 7)

• Police release image of car that struck, critically hurt bicyclist in Auburn Gresham (CBS 2)

• Chicago to get $765 million in federal funds for public transit (Chicago Business Journals)

• CTA seeks woman who damaged windows with frying pan (Fox 32)

