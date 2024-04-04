Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 4

Sponsored by:

• Mayor Brandon Johnson, 1 year after election: "Name one thing … I haven’t done"; Alders and activists: "Appointed a new CTA president?" (Block Club)

• Lasalle Street to get 1,000 apartments, including many affordable units, under plan to repurpose office buildings (Block Club)

• 1 person dead, 3 critically injured in crash Wednesday around 11 AM in southbound lanes of Kennedy in West Loop (ABC)

• DeKalb Deputy Christina Musil, 35, was killed last Thursday when truck driver ran off the road and crashed into the back of her squad car (ABC)

• Chance the Rapper remembers CPS teacher Charles "Charlie" Mills, 56, killed in hit-and-run crash on traffic violence-plagued Pulaski (ABC)

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now: "Head to http://bikegridnow.org/bills to see legislation that needs your support and also legislation we are fighting for."

• ATA's Movers and Shakers Ball is tonight 6-9 PM at the Chicago History Museum, honoring Ald. La Spata, Sen. Mike Simmons & Metra – Register here

