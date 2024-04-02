Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 2

9:21 AM CDT on April 2, 2024

• These Chicagoans traded their Ventra cards for car keys, and one made pottery about the experience (Crain's)

• Driver fleeing traffic stop critically injured bike rider, 37, on Friday around 3:15 PM in the 700 block of West 87th in Gresham, no one in custody (Tribune)

• Metra is closing Homewood station on Electric Line until 5/20 to work on station repairs (WBBM)

Reddit: "Old Town NIMBYs are fighting a proposal for a high-rise development [near Sedgewick Station] in an area that already has similarly-sized high-rises"

• More than 1,600 of people have signed petition asking Mayor Johnson, Ald. Reilly, and CDOT to bring pack the Clark Street pedestrian zone

Register here for online-only Metra Bicycle Group Working Meeting on Monday 4/8 from 6 to 7 PM

• Ald. La Spata (1st) hosts a bike tune up event on Saturday, 4/27, 10 AM to 1 PM at Pulaski Park, 1419 W. Blackhawk in West Town

Pedestrian Fatality

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck CPS teacher Charles “Charlie” Mills, 56, on Pulaski, which is plagued with traffic violence

Mills was the fifth vulnerable road user killed on Pulaski in Chicago in the last nine months.

April 2, 2024
Expanded Outdoor Dining

More from Ald. Reilly: To save the Clark dining district, I offered to pedestrianize parts of Kinzie and Dearborn, but Harry Caray’s declined

Reilly also promised to approve a permit for Clark if he's given the chance, and said the best strategy for saving the car-free district is for residents to lobby Mayor Johnson.

April 2, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 1

April 1, 2024
