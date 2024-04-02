Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 2

Sponsored by:

• These Chicagoans traded their Ventra cards for car keys, and one made pottery about the experience (Crain's)

• Driver fleeing traffic stop critically injured bike rider, 37, on Friday around 3:15 PM in the 700 block of West 87th in Gresham, no one in custody (Tribune)

• Metra is closing Homewood station on Electric Line until 5/20 to work on station repairs (WBBM)

• Reddit: "Old Town NIMBYs are fighting a proposal for a high-rise development [near Sedgewick Station] in an area that already has similarly-sized high-rises"

• More than 1,600 of people have signed petition asking Mayor Johnson, Ald. Reilly, and CDOT to bring pack the Clark Street pedestrian zone

• Register here for online-only Metra Bicycle Group Working Meeting on Monday 4/8 from 6 to 7 PM

• Ald. La Spata (1st) hosts a bike tune up event on Saturday, 4/27, 10 AM to 1 PM at Pulaski Park, 1419 W. Blackhawk in West Town

