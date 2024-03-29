Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 29
Take it to the bridge! Meeting attendees want CDOT’s Division Street plan to extend bikeway separation to the new spans
Sustainable transportation advocates see some good things about the plan, and others aspects that need improvement.
Giving the pedestrianized Clark Street dining district back to cars this summer would be a very foolish thing to do
Ald. Reilly says the car-free restaurant strip is not coming back this year, but here's why that would be a really bad idea.