Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 29

Sponsored by:

• No concrete-separated bike lanes planned for S. Western bridge rehab; Community meeting W 4/3, 5:30-7:30 PM, 2800 S. Western

• DeKalb County sheriff's deputy critically injured in crash on IL-23, ISP say (ABC)

• Boy, 13, charged with felony after allegedly implying he had a gun and robbing man, 22, as part of group on 3/1 on train at Washington/Wabash stop (CBS)

• Chicago water taxi coming back with daily rides (Block Club)

• Beverly Bike & Ski owner selling 103-year-old business as he plans retirement (Block Club)

• Just Dune it! South Shore Line’s Bikes on Trains back on Monday (Tribune)

• Thankfully, that's not blood from a traffic crash: Heinz is next-level trolling Chicagoans with ketchup dispensers on city sidewalks (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $44,581 with $15,419 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief