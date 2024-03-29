Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 29

9:16 AM CDT on March 29, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• No concrete-separated bike lanes planned for S. Western bridge rehab; Community meeting W 4/3, 5:30-7:30 PM, 2800 S. Western

• DeKalb County sheriff's deputy critically injured in crash on IL-23, ISP say (ABC)

• Boy, 13, charged with felony after allegedly implying he had a gun and robbing man, 22, as part of group on 3/1 on train at Washington/Wabash stop (CBS)

• Chicago water taxi coming back with daily rides (Block Club)

• Beverly Bike & Ski owner selling 103-year-old business as he plans retirement (Block Club)

Just Dune it! South Shore Line’s Bikes on Trains back on Monday (Tribune)

• Thankfully, that's not blood from a traffic crash: Heinz is next-level trolling Chicagoans with ketchup dispensers on city sidewalks (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $44,581 with $15,419 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Complete Streets

Take it to the bridge! Meeting attendees want CDOT’s Division Street plan to extend bikeway separation to the new spans

Sustainable transportation advocates see some good things about the plan, and others aspects that need improvement.

March 29, 2024
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 28

March 28, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 27

March 27, 2024
See all posts