Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 28

• More coverage of likely plans to replace the car-free Clark Street dining district in River North with speeding SUVs this summer (WGN)

• Should Chicagoans pay for new Sox, Bears stadiums? Ask voters, ex-Gov Quinn says (Block Club)

• Hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured a woman, 34, they know following an argument last Friday around 9:15 AM in Austin (ABC)

• Ald. Gardiner (45th) rejects 40-unit development with 61 car spots at Central/Elston after neighbors complain they want more parking (Block Club)

• Updates to building steps from Metra – 40 units, 8 affordable, 41 car spots – appease some neighbors, but others still gripe about density (Block Club)

• Proposed route for tomorrow's Critical Mass ride, leaving Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington, around 6 PM, would highlight downtown curiosities, end at lake

• UIC's Urban Transportation Center hosts the Zoom talk "Hailing Uber While Wheeling", looking at ride-hail ADA issues, 4/11, noon to 1 PM

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $44,568 with $15,432 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief