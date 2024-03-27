Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 27
Commuters Take Action’s Brandon McFadden discusses “Data Science and Transit” with UChicago Transit Enthusiasts
McFadden discussed CTAction's success using statistics to turn up the heat on CTA officials to improve service.
Metra is looking to build a rail yard to increase service on the Union Pacific Northwest line
Woodstock, Illinois, where the movie "Groundhog Day" was filmed, hopes that more trains will attract more visitors.