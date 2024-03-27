Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 27

8:58 AM CDT on March 27, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

The post is sponsored by Transit Tees.

• 311 Complaints and fines fail to solve usual city winter woe – too many snow-packed sidewalks (Block Club)

• ATA: Legislating for livable communities: Sen. Simmons honored for transportation leadership

• The CTA is taking your questions for new social media videos (Axios)

• Here's a Commuters Take Action thread about additional bus service coming to the CTA

ATA: Bring Bike Month 2024 to your community!

• Working Bikes, TECP, and LVEJO host a Community Peace Ride Saturday 3/30, 11 AM - 2 PM, Saucedo/Telpochcalli parking lot, 2850 W. 24th St.

• SBC's Steven Vance co-hosts a table reading of the play, "Come Along for the Ride: A Journey through Climate Grief" on 4/17 and 4/25

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $44,343 with $15,657 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

CTA

Commuters Take Action’s Brandon McFadden discusses “Data Science and Transit” with UChicago Transit Enthusiasts

McFadden discussed CTAction's success using statistics to turn up the heat on CTA officials to improve service.

March 27, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 26

March 26, 2024
Chi Hack Night

The Reader’s Katie Prout talks about tracking opioid overdose deaths on CTA at Chi Hack Night

March 25, 2024
See all posts