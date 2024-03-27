Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 27

The post is sponsored by Transit Tees.

• 311 Complaints and fines fail to solve usual city winter woe – too many snow-packed sidewalks (Block Club)

• ATA: Legislating for livable communities: Sen. Simmons honored for transportation leadership

• The CTA is taking your questions for new social media videos (Axios)

• Here's a Commuters Take Action thread about additional bus service coming to the CTA

• ATA: Bring Bike Month 2024 to your community!

• Working Bikes, TECP, and LVEJO host a Community Peace Ride Saturday 3/30, 11 AM - 2 PM, Saucedo/Telpochcalli parking lot, 2850 W. 24th St.

• SBC's Steven Vance co-hosts a table reading of the play, "Come Along for the Ride: A Journey through Climate Grief" on 4/17 and 4/25

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief