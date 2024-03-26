Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 26

8:58 AM CDT on March 26, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Social justice groups sue city over denial to march at Democratic National Convention (Block Club)

• CPD: Motorcyclist, 19, died after speeding through red around 2 AM at Irving/Central and hitting vehicle whose driver, 21, was hospitalized (FOX)

• Driver struck a garbage-truck head-on around 5:48 AM this morning between Armitage and North on the Kennedy, all lanes were temporarily closed (ABC)

• CPD releases images of suspects in robbery on Red Line train last Wednesday around 3:36 PM at Belmont station in Lakeview (ABC)

• Metra's Tinley Park station commuter lot pay system changes, daily rates to increase by 50 cents (Tribune)

• CDOT recently added precast concrete curbs to Graceland Greenway protected lanes on Clark in Uptown/Lakeview (Robert Loerzel)

• CDOT community meeting on Division Street reconstruction today 4 - 5:30 PM at Bucktown-Wicker Park library, 1741 N. Milwaukee

• Logan farmers market moving south as traffic circle construction begins, community meeting 4/4, 6 PM at Hairpin, 2810 N. Milwaukee (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

