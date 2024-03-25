Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 25

• Over 53% of voters opposed Bring Chicago Home, which would have raised real estate transfer tax on $1M+ sales to fight homelessness (Block Club)

• Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) discusses the CTA and whether or not it’s improving under Mayor Brandon Johnson (WGN)

• Emanuel Del Valle, 20, killed, 2 others seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash around midnight near Cullom and River Road in Schiller Park (ABC)

• Northbound SUV driver, 25, on LaSalle citically injured after he struck an eastbound sedan driver, who presumably ran red and then fled the scene (ABC)

• Male suspect attempted to rob man, 20, today around 1:35 AM on CTA platform at Lake/State, stabbed him during altercation, no one in custody (ABC)

• Sierra Club's David Teeghman, whom. a driver injured in non-protected Halsted bike lane, advocates for safe bikeways on North Avenue (Block Club)

• New piece of pedestrian greenway from Chicago’s East Side set to be built in Michigan (Tribune)

• Kenwood Neighbors Push For Balance Between Tradition, Upgrades With Morgan Shoal Redesign (Block Club)

• The Blommer Chocolate Factory, which has made the Kinzie protected bike lane, Chicago's first PBL, smell so good, is closing (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $44,333 with $15,667 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief