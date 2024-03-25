Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 25

• Over 53% of voters opposed Bring Chicago Home, which would have raised real estate transfer tax on $1M+ sales to fight
homelessness ( Block Club)
• Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) discusses the CTA and whether or not it’s improving under Mayor Brandon Johnson (
WGN)
• Emanuel Del Valle, 20, killed, 2 others seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash around midnight near Cullom and River Road in Schiller Park (
ABC)
• Northbound SUV driver, 25, on LaSalle citically injured after he struck an eastbound sedan driver, who presumably ran red and then fled the scene (
ABC)
• Male suspect attempted to rob man, 20, today around 1:35 AM on CTA platform at Lake/State, stabbed him during altercation, no one in custody (
ABC)
• Sierra Club's David Teeghman, whom. a driver injured in non-protected Halsted bike lane, advocates for safe bikeways on North Avenue (
Block Club)
• New piece of pedestrian greenway from Chicago’s East Side set to be built in Michigan (
Tribune)
• Kenwood Neighbors Push For Balance Between Tradition, Upgrades With Morgan Shoal Redesign (
Block Club)
• The Blommer Chocolate Factory, which has made the Kinzie protected bike lane,
Chicago's first PBL, smell so good, is closing ( Block Club)
Get national headlines at
Streetsblog USA.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to
help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $44,333 with $15,667 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. . Thank you for your support! Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here
– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief