Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 25

8:58 AM CDT on March 25, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Over 53% of voters opposed Bring Chicago Home, which would have raised real estate transfer tax on $1M+ sales to fight homelessness (Block Club)

• Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) discusses the CTA and whether or not it’s improving under Mayor Brandon Johnson (WGN)

• Emanuel Del Valle, 20, killed, 2 others seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash around midnight near Cullom and River Road in Schiller Park (ABC)

• Northbound SUV driver, 25, on LaSalle citically injured after he struck an eastbound sedan driver, who presumably ran red and then fled the scene (ABC)

• Male suspect attempted to rob man, 20, today around 1:35 AM on CTA platform at Lake/State, stabbed him during altercation, no one in custody (ABC)

• Sierra Club's David Teeghman, whom. a driver injured in non-protected Halsted bike lane, advocates for safe bikeways on North Avenue (Block Club)

• New piece of pedestrian greenway from Chicago’s East Side set to be built in Michigan (Tribune)

• Kenwood Neighbors Push For Balance Between Tradition, Upgrades With Morgan Shoal Redesign (Block Club)

• The Blommer Chocolate Factory, which has made the Kinzie protected bike lane, Chicago's first PBL, smell so good, is closing (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

