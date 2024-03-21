Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 21

• Let it never be said Tom Carney is always a groomsman, never a groom: 2-time acting CDOT chief,
appointed 12/21, is officially confirmed by City Council
• Meanwhile,
the Council approved Elevated Chicago ED Roberto Requejo's, respected by advocates for promoting ETOD, appointment to the CTA board
•
CTA: "29 bus routes to see additional service as CTA continues steady return to pre-pandemic scheduled service"
• Transportation advocate
James R. Anderson letter to editor: To meet CTA ridership goal, we need more housing near the ‘L’ ( Tribune)
• Columbus Drive, a car-centric 7-lane road that divides Grant Park, could be renamed after Barack Obama (
Block Club)
•
Metra announced that it is extending the deadline for entries in its 17th Annual Safety Competition with the theme "Become a Safety Influencer" to May 5.
•
Chicago, Bike Grid Now! which leads weekly Bike Buses to the Loop on Wednesday mornings announces new Bike Bus Tracker website
•
Tweed Ride Chicago 5/4, 11 AM meeting at Chicago Avenue / Forest Avenue in Oak Park, 1 block S. of Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio ( Chainlink)
