Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 21

• Let it never be said Tom Carney is always a groomsman, never a groom: 2-time acting CDOT chief, appointed 12/21, is officially confirmed by City Council

• Meanwhile, the Council approved Elevated Chicago ED Roberto Requejo's, respected by advocates for promoting ETOD, appointment to the CTA board

• CTA: "29 bus routes to see additional service as CTA continues steady return to pre-pandemic scheduled service"

• Transportation advocate James R. Anderson letter to editor: To meet CTA ridership goal, we need more housing near the ‘L’ (Tribune)

• Columbus Drive, a car-centric 7-lane road that divides Grant Park, could be renamed after Barack Obama (Block Club)

• Metra announced that it is extending the deadline for entries in its 17th Annual Safety Competition with the theme "Become a Safety Influencer" to May 5.

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! which leads weekly Bike Buses to the Loop on Wednesday mornings announces new Bike Bus Tracker website

• Tweed Ride Chicago 5/4, 11 AM meeting at Chicago Avenue / Forest Avenue in Oak Park, 1 block S. of Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio (Chainlink)

