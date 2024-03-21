Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 21

9:20 AM CDT on March 21, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Let it never be said Tom Carney is always a groomsman, never a groom: 2-time acting CDOT chief, appointed 12/21, is officially confirmed by City Council

• Meanwhile, the Council approved Elevated Chicago ED Roberto Requejo's, respected by advocates for promoting ETOD, appointment to the CTA board

• CTA: "29 bus routes to see additional service as CTA continues steady return to pre-pandemic scheduled service"

• Transportation advocate James R. Anderson letter to editor: To meet CTA ridership goal, we need more housing near the ‘L’ (Tribune)

• Columbus Drive, a car-centric 7-lane road that divides Grant Park, could be renamed after Barack Obama (Block Club)

Metra announced that it is extending the deadline for entries in its 17th Annual Safety Competition with the theme "Become a Safety Influencer" to May 5.

Chicago, Bike Grid Now! which leads weekly Bike Buses to the Loop on Wednesday mornings announces new Bike Bus Tracker website

Tweed Ride Chicago 5/4, 11 AM meeting at Chicago Avenue / Forest Avenue in Oak Park, 1 block S. of Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio (Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

