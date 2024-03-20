Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 20

8:53 AM CDT on March 20, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Block Club: Bring Chicago Home, which would have provided alternatives for unhoused people sleeping in trains and on the public way, seems to have failed

Active Trans discusses the Transit Town Hall event the group hosted: "Our journey towards better transit requires unity and action"

• SUV driver struck turning sedan Tuesday around 11 AM at 87th/Western, killing passenger Tilisha Anderson, 37, and injuring 2 others, fled on foot (ABC)

• Worker killed, another injured after semi driver collided with bucket truck driver Saturday around 8:27 PM near Route 53/North Avenue in Lombard (NBC)  

• 2 seriously injured after motorcycle rider, 20, collided with driver, 57, around 6:20 PM near Theodore Street/ Pebble Beach Drive in Plainfield (CBS)

• Social justice groups appeal City’s decision to block Democratic National Convention protests (Block Club)

• Community Meal pays tribute to Marin Lacson, 17, Barrington High School student fatally struck by Metra train while walking to school (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

