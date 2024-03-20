Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 20
Recent Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting took place in, and discussed transportation in, Chinatown
CDOT and Ald. Nicole Lee talked about transportation projects in the 11th Ward, but we didn't get an answer as to when the Wells-Wentworth Connector will finally open.
A stroke of good fortune: RTA asks CDOT to include bus lanes in the Bally’s Casino viaduct reconstruction
The Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the three local transit agencies, is using a little muscle to persuade CDOT to include better bus accommodations.
Lake County looks for input from residents on plan to reduce the number of cars on the road
Feedback on the My Commute Lake County Study is due by April 8.