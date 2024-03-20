Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 20

This post is sponsored by Transit Tees.

• Block Club: Bring Chicago Home, which would have provided alternatives for unhoused people sleeping in trains and on the public way, seems to have failed

• Active Trans discusses the Transit Town Hall event the group hosted: "Our journey towards better transit requires unity and action"

• SUV driver struck turning sedan Tuesday around 11 AM at 87th/Western, killing passenger Tilisha Anderson, 37, and injuring 2 others, fled on foot (ABC)

• Worker killed, another injured after semi driver collided with bucket truck driver Saturday around 8:27 PM near Route 53/North Avenue in Lombard (NBC)

• 2 seriously injured after motorcycle rider, 20, collided with driver, 57, around 6:20 PM near Theodore Street/ Pebble Beach Drive in Plainfield (CBS)

• Social justice groups appeal City’s decision to block Democratic National Convention protests (Block Club)

• Community Meal pays tribute to Marin Lacson, 17, Barrington High School student fatally struck by Metra train while walking to school (Tribune)

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief