Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 19

9:30 AM CDT on March 19, 2024

Joshua Anleu's mother is fighting to bring to trial driver Jennifer Kurz, charged with DUI, who killed her teenage son Oct. 4 at Waveland/Long (CBS)

• Naperville man convicted of driving 120 mph while drink and killing 3 people in 2021 Lisle crash sentenced to 18 years in prison (CBS

GoFundMe launched for Monika Weimer, 27, seriously injured on bike by driver who fled on foot 3/12 in 2600 block of Belle Plaine in North Center (WGN)

• Signal issues disrupted Metra Union Pacific North and Northwest trains Monday evening (CBS)

• Developers add 8 stories to proposed Old Town apartment tower for 500 units, 100 affordable, ), 0.3 miles from Sedgwick Brown Line station (Block Club)

• High Speed Rail's F.K. Plous: "Sleeper trains are good for the climate, but for people traveling 400 to 600 miles, they simply represent a good deal." (Tribune)

• Katie Prout, features writer for the Reader, discusses tracking CTA opioid overdose deaths at Chi Hack Night tonight 6PM at TeamWorking, 20 N. Wacker

• CTAction's Brandon McFaddon, discusses Data Science and Transit Thursday 3/21 6 PM at Chicago Studies Urban Lounge, 1155 E. 60th in Woodlawn

• Easter Bunny will hop over to Tinley Park's Oak Park Avenue station Sunday 3/24 noon to 3 PM (Patch)

• "Rally for a street design that prioritizes people instead of cars" at CDOT meeting on Division (I-90 to Cleveland) Tu 3/26, 3:30-5:30 PM – RSVP here

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $44,003 with $15,997 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

