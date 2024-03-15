Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 15

9:00 AM CDT on March 15, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• New "Ask CTA" video series addressing rider questions set to launch

• Teen who can’t walk, speak after crash during unauthorized police chase offered $45 million settlement (Sun-Times)

• Driver crashes into Dunkin' Donuts in a strip mall across the street from the Wilson 'L' station, no serious injuries (ABC)

• Bally's suitor: Buyout wouldn't impact Chicago casino (Crain's)

• Tiny house removed from South Loop tent city after stop work notice (Block Club)

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy looks at Metra's permanent bikes-on-all-trains policy, with a cameo from SBC's Steven Vance

Time Out magazine rates Pilsen's 18th Street, served by the CTA Pink Line and (non-protected) bike lanes, as one of the world's 30 coolest streets

• Why Chicago has 4 St. Patrick's Day Parades (Block Club)

• Up-and-coming Dutch bike racing team sees Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls team as a role model (Cycling Weekly)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,961 with $18,039 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

