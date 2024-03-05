Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s headlines for Tuesday, March 5

8:55 AM CST on March 5, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Last week RTA joined CTA, Metra, Pace, City of Chicago, State of Illinois, and others for a cross-sector Public Transit Safety and Security Summit

• ABC: CTA launches proposal portal for train safety, bus stop improvements

Daily Herald: Suburbs lead in fatal bike, pedestrian collisions as Wheaton crashes prompt school to fundraise for light

• One driver killed, the other critically injured in fiery head-on crash Monday around 5:20 AM on I-88 near Watson Road (CBS)

• CPD: CTA bus driver, passenger help rescue people from 2 house fires in South Chicago (ABC)

• ATA: What’s happening with the remaining section of the Weber Spur Trail?

Block Club: Meet the artist who made a scarily detailed map of the Loop — despite never setting foot in it

• Out Our Front Door hosts a fundraiser for its Bike Camping for Everyone! adaptive cycling program Thursday 4/11 at Midwest Coast Brewing

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,411 with $18,589 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Red Line Extension

Red Line Extension project will soon have an office space in Pullman

REDefine Southside Partners will be the construction manager for this project.

March 5, 2024
Public Transportation

At ATA’s Transit is Essential Town Hall, participants discussed strategies to improve local bus and train service

Ideas included offering more Metra reverse-commute service, diversifying the transit advocacy community, and canvassing door-to-door on public transportation issues.

March 5, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th): We need to look at the whole grid

The alderperson discusses improving bike safety, CTA access and transit upgrades in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.

March 1, 2024
See all posts