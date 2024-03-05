Today’s headlines for Tuesday, March 5

Sponsored by:

• Last week RTA joined CTA, Metra, Pace, City of Chicago, State of Illinois, and others for a cross-sector Public Transit Safety and Security Summit

• ABC: CTA launches proposal portal for train safety, bus stop improvements

• Daily Herald: Suburbs lead in fatal bike, pedestrian collisions as Wheaton crashes prompt school to fundraise for light

• One driver killed, the other critically injured in fiery head-on crash Monday around 5:20 AM on I-88 near Watson Road (CBS)

• CPD: CTA bus driver, passenger help rescue people from 2 house fires in South Chicago (ABC)

• ATA: What’s happening with the remaining section of the Weber Spur Trail?

• Block Club: Meet the artist who made a scarily detailed map of the Loop — despite never setting foot in it

• Out Our Front Door hosts a fundraiser for its Bike Camping for Everyone! adaptive cycling program Thursday 4/11 at Midwest Coast Brewing

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,411 with $18,589 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief