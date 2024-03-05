Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s headlines for Tuesday, March 5
Red Line Extension project will soon have an office space in Pullman
REDefine Southside Partners will be the construction manager for this project.
At ATA’s Transit is Essential Town Hall, participants discussed strategies to improve local bus and train service
Ideas included offering more Metra reverse-commute service, diversifying the transit advocacy community, and canvassing door-to-door on public transportation issues.
Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th): We need to look at the whole grid
The alderperson discusses improving bike safety, CTA access and transit upgrades in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.