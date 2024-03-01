Today’s headlines for Friday, March 1

Sponsored by:

• Mayor Brandon Johnson outlines vision for downtown revitalization (Sun-Times)

• City Council talks transit accountability (Chicago Reader)

• CTA service for upcoming sports events, including the Chicago Fire opener

• Details on the Woodlawn Central mega-development proposal (Urbanize)

• Chicago still stalled on free public toilet pilot (Axios)

• Just hop on the Orange Line to see Chicago's best views (Business Insider)

• Howard Street improvement plan calls for community plazas (Block Club)

• Proposal to ship tons of Chicago garbage down the river is dead in the water (Sun-Times)

• Feds send $9.9 billion of transit funds to states, cities for 2024 planning (Bond Buyer)

• IDOT worker rescues women from burning car in Kennedy crash (Sun-Times)

• Chicago could hit 70 this weekend as chaotic weather continues (Block Club)

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief