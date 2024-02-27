Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 27

8:20 AM CST on February 27, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Mother of Nakari Campbell, who survived severe injuries after being struck by hit-and-run driver at Division/Ashland: "We can’t be OK with this" (Tribune)

• FedEx trucker in serious condition after striking guardrail Tuesday around 2:30 AM on I-294 at Lake Cook Road near Deerfield and Northbrook (NBC)

• Girl, 11, seriously injured on e-scooter in collision with CTA bus driver Monday around 4:40 PM in 8400 block of S. Commercial Ave. in South Chicago (WLS)

• CPD: 2 officers in fair condition after running red with lights on, swerving to avoid scooter riders Monday around 7:02 PM near Laramie/Western (ABC)

• Building crash: Senior drives car into Woodstock Jimmy John's store, no injuries reported (ABC)

• Metra reports "extensive delays" amid Positive Train Control outages (NBC)

• Humboldt Park's Paseo Boricua, other Chicago cultural districts can get millions for preservation efforts (Block Club)

