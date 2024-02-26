Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 26

9:39 AM CST on February 26, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Bring Chicago Home ordinance to raise tax on $1M+ property sales to fund homeless services shouldn’t be on ballot, Judge Burke rules (Block Club)

• Man found dead in Little Calumet River Sunday around 3 AM after he crashed into water at 129th Place/Halsted in West Pullman, passenger survived (CBS)

• 2 children among 4 critically injured in crash Saturday evening at 43rd and Western in Brighton Park (ABC)

• A hit-and-run driver critically injured bike rider, 18, Friday at Grace/Long, near where driver killed Josh Anleu Buendia, 16 on bike in October (WGN)

Bike Lane Uprising: "The ambulance did not capture the identity of the driver [in Friday's crash] or passenger and the police never arrived at the scene."

• Boy, 16, charged with homicide for crashing stolen car into a pickup, killing 6-month-old Cristian Uvidia on 4/16/23 on 4400 block of West Washington (CBS

• Man, 41, who allegedly punched a CTA worker, 42, at Roosevelt station Sunday at 9:40 PM, arrested nearby less than 30 minutes later (FOX)

• Metra train derails in Crystal Lake along UP-NW line; no injuries reported (ABC)

• Five days after SBC praised a pickup driver for rescuing a Green Line rider, Sun-Times does the same (after the paper accidentally misgendered the driver)

• Major Taylor documentary to premiere on PBS streaming Monday (Block Club)

Sun-Times: This Chicagoan is one of the best in the world at finding a location with only a Google Street View image

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

