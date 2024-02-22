Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 22

Sponsored by:

• Ventra crash during Metra ticketing change was vendor issue: 'It’s embarrassing’ (Tribune)

• Residents criticize Ventra rollout at Metra board meeting (NBC)

• Indiana-dwelling Metra CEO Jim Derwinski's pay hiked 3.7 % to more than $325,000 (Tribune)

• Car crash at Skokie Boulevard and Dempster Street Wednesday morning leads to raging fire (CBS)

• Driver dies after crashing stolen U-Haul truck into Little Calumet River during police chase (ABC)

• Unsanctioned building next to Puerto Rican Museum in Humboldt Park to be demolished next week (Block Club)

• Huge crowd biked across the NIMBY-despised Dickens Greenway traffic diverter plaza during Chicago, Bike Grid Now! bike jam yesterday (Twitter)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We've got We're now at $40,076, with $19,924 left to raise, and we're also in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief