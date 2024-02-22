Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 22
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
Good karma for a pickup truck driver: Motorist helps save an endangered Green Line rider from serious injury
It was chicken soup for the sustainable transportation reporter's soul to hear of a quick-thinking motorist protecting a CTA user from grievous harm.
Map: Ventra suggests Black history landmarks on the South Side you can visit by transit
Ventra provided a list of African-American historical sites, mostly on or near King Drive, and not far from the Green Line. Streetsblog created an interactive map to help you find them.