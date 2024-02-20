Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 20

8:51 AM CST on February 20, 2024

• Commuters Take Action cofounder Fabio Göttlicher wants you to know that Chicago’s public transit system is in trouble (Chicago Magazine)

• Driver, 19,  caused car crash that killed 2 other motorists just after 2 a.m. near Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive in Joliet, attempted to flee on foot (CBS)

• 2 people hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash Monday night near 44th/Pulaski, where a hit-and-run driver killed pedestrian Jiekun Xu, 68, on February 8 (ABC)

• 4 men arrested less than 45 minutes after allegedly beating a man, 49, unconscious, robbing him Saturday afternoon on Pink Line near Kostner (WGN)

• CPD releases images of man who allegedly robbed woman earlier this month around 10:50 AM near Laramie Green Line station (WGN)

• Geneva’s Route 31 underpass to close for Metra Union Pacific West track expansion (Shaw Local)

• Reinsdorf confident White Sox will get $1 billion subsidy for new South Loop stadium (Crain's)

