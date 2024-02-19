Sponsored by Total Charter Bus
Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 19
How to access Black history landmarks on the South Side via transit
Ventra provided a list of Black history landmarks, mostly on or near King Drive on the South Side, with directions on how to reach them by CTA or Metra.
DeKalb’s bus ridership to Metra’s Elburn station is booming. Could the UP-W Line be expanded to NIU?
The shuttle's success shows lower fares and more frequent service can grow ridership in the post-pandemic era.
Pickup driver fatally struck bicycle rider Allan Beyderman, 41, on bike-hostile stretch of Golf Road near Des Plaines River Trail
The lack of bike facilities on the 4-lane highway, and the driver's high-front-end pickup truck, were likely factors in the crash.