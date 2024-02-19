Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 19

9:00 AM CST on February 19, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

RTA: "Reflecting on progress one year after adoption of Transit is the Answer"

• Block Club: O’Hare Terminal 3 makeover gets $40M from feds for better screening, baggage claim (Block Club)

• Program tries to reach homeless "Where They’re At" – on CTA trains (WGN)

• CPD releases images of silver Ford Eagle whose owner seriously injured man, 54, walking on traffic violence-prone Pulaski Road in Garfield Park (WGN)

• Building crash: 8 injured, including several building occupants, after driver crashed into Orland Hills hair salon Sunday around 2 PM (WGN)

• Man, 32, arrested after he fired from Division Blue platform CTA employee in train as it pulled away from station after altercation, no injuries (ABC)

• Man, 25, arrested Saturday at 69th Red station, charged with felony robbery of man, 28, committed 2/6 around 4 PM at Roosevelt stop (WGN)

• Beginning today, RTA certified ADA Paratransit passengers' fares are waived on Pace's accessible fixed bus route system

• UTC Seminar Series presentation: RTA, CMAP discuss paratransit issues, news across Chicagoland Thursday 2/22 noon to 1 PM on Zoom

• Save: the date: Transport Chicago 2024 conference will take place Friday June 14. Registration is forthcoming.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

