Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 15

•
CTA announces $19.6M project to reconstruct bus bridge at Harlem Blue Line transit facility
•
CCOGA: CTA may need to make cuts, raise fares after COVID funds end, but likely won't likely see a systemic collapse like Caracas transit did in the 2010s
• 2 girls, 18, died after driver went into oncoming traffic, struck another vehicle, and their car burst into flames Tuesday around 7 PM in Franklin Park (
FOX)
• Police release images of 2 men who allegedly committed robbery by force Tuesday around 4 PM on Red Line near Harrison (
WGN)
•
Block Club: 911 calls on South, West sides ignored while "Rapid Response" cops make traffic stops instead
• Catholics could get ashes for Ash Wednesday yesterday at train stations and airports (
Chicago Crusader)
•
ATA: Surveys help refine DuPage County Trails Plan
•
Tribune: Chicago Winter Bike Swap this Sunday at Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles is a "one-stop shop" for bicycle lovers
• And city dwellers shouldn't sleep on the
Second City Cycle Swap this Sunday, 11 AM to 3 PM at the Ramova Theater in Bridgeport
Get national headlines at
Streetsblog USA.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to
help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by February 29 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $38,284 with $21,716 left to go. . Thank you for your support! Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here
– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief