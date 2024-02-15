Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 15

8:53 AM CST on February 15, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

CTA announces $19.6M project to reconstruct bus bridge at Harlem Blue Line transit facility

CCOGA: CTA may need to make cuts, raise fares after COVID funds end, but likely won't likely see a systemic collapse like Caracas transit did in the 2010s

• 2 girls, 18, died after driver went into oncoming traffic, struck another vehicle, and their car burst into flames Tuesday around 7 PM in Franklin Park (FOX)

• Police release images of 2 men who allegedly committed robbery by force Tuesday around 4 PM on Red Line near Harrison (WGN)

• Block Club: 911 calls on South, West sides ignored while "Rapid Response" cops make traffic stops instead

• Catholics could get ashes for Ash Wednesday yesterday at train stations and airports (Chicago Crusader)

ATA: Surveys help refine DuPage County Trails Plan

Tribune: Chicago Winter Bike Swap this Sunday at Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles is a "one-stop shop" for bicycle lovers

• And city dwellers shouldn't sleep on the Second City Cycle Swap this Sunday, 11 AM to 3 PM at the Ramova Theater in Bridgeport

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

