Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 13

• Mayor's Office calls deaths of 2023 Chicago Marathon winner Kelvin Kiptum and his coach in a crash Sunday in Kenya "a tragic car accident."

• 3 injured after driver slammed into at least 6 parked cars this morning on 8400 block of N. Karlov in Skokie (ABC)

• Police: 3 teens carjacked man, 50, fled in his SUV, crashed into median on 6300 block of S. State, flipped car, 2 of them were hospitalized (CBS)

• Officer who responded to emergency by driving into oncoming traffic and swerving onto lawn to avoid turning car says he had siren on (Evanston Now)

• Woman says after she was robbed in Jefferson Park on 1/29, CTA bus driver refused to stop to help her. Letter: Bus drivers should pay attention. (Sun-Times)

• Wicker Park's Double Door received Adopt-A-Landmark funds and permit to reopen by Wilson stop in Uptown, but $8.5M more needed (Block Club)

• Here's what a new Sox Park in the South Loop's The 78 Megadevelopment could look like (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by February 29 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $38,274 with $21,726 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief