Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 12
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
Hit-and-run pickup driver struck and killed Jiekun Xu, 68, on Pulaski Road where traffic deaths are common
Jiekun Xu was the fourth pedestrian or bike rider fatally struck on Chicago's Pulaski Road in less than a year.
“No one bikes in Chicago during the winter!” Part Three: Nice turnout for Divvy, every day
Divvy data shows thousands of rides were taken on most days in January.
City seeking input for equitable transit-oriented development plan on 95th Street
The city is working with Far South Side organizations and stakeholders to make sure the project benefits disinvested communities.