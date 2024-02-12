Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 12

9:23 AM CST on February 12, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• After driver killed Jiekun Xu at 44th/Pulaski Thursday, on Sunday one person killed, 5 injured in crash near 42nd/Pulaski, alder asks CDOT for help (ABC)

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian Sunday just after 4 PM at Devon/Crawford intersection in Lincolnwood, near Union Pacific Trail (CBS)

• CPD: 5 firefighters among 6 people seriously injured Sunday after car driver ignored sirens and continued to drive through 47th/State in Bronzeville (ABC)

• After image released of suspect who allegedly sprayed a person with "a chemical irritant," robbed them 1/28 at Granville Red, arrest made (WGN, CBS)

• Poor People’s Army can protest at DNC after city misses deadline to block permit (Block Club)

• An update on Equiticity's fundraising efforts (Equiticity)

• Sun-Times looks at the Chicago Auto Show. Here's what SBC contributor AJ LaTrace thought about giant SUVs on a recent visit.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

