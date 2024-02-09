Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 9

8:06 AM CST on February 9, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• We're modernizing bus fare boxes!" How about adding prepaid boarding to actually speed up bus service like you promised 8 years ago? Crickets.

• Greg Hinz: "The CTA asks Springfield for help — but it needs to help itself, too" (Crain's)

• Hit-and-run pickup driver ran red and fatally struck woman, 68, Thursday around 4:52 PM at 43rd/Pulaski in Archer Heights (ABC)

• Second person found dead at Lisle Metra station in two months (CBS)

• Kam Buckner introduces bill that would ban single-family-only zoning in 8 Illinois cities (Crain's)

• SBC's Steven Vance op-ed in Daily Line: "Celebrate the repeal of parking mandates"

• Blackstone Bikes' "Earn-A-Bike" after-school program benefits South Side youth (Maroon)

Yay? Keith Urban, Black Keys, Chainsmokers headline NASCAR Chicago 2024 (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

