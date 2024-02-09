Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 9
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
“No one bikes in Chicago during the winter!” Part Three: Nice turnout for Divvy, every day
Divvy data shows thousands of rides were taken on most days in January.
City seeking input for equitable transit-oriented development plan on 95th Street
The city is working with Far South Side organizations and stakeholders to make sure the project benefits disinvested communities.
“(Don’t) Light Up or Leave Me Alone”: Thoughts on the CTA’s reported success fighting smoking
It's encouraging that roughly 50 percent more tickets were issued for smoking in 2023 than in previous years, but what else should be done?