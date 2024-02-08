Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 8
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
City seeking input for equitable transit-oriented development plan on 95th Street
The city is working with Far South Side organizations and stakeholders to make sure the project benefits disinvested communities.
“(Don’t) Light Up or Leave Me Alone”: Thoughts on the CTA’s reported success fighting smoking
It's encouraging that roughly 50 percent more tickets were issued for smoking in 2023 than in previous years, but what else should be done?
In its current form, state bill with goal of preventing unjust police stops would enable deadly speeding and DUIs
It would be totally counterproductive to try to prevent racial profiling by forcing officers to look the other way when motorists excessively speed or drive intoxicated.