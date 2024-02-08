Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 8

Sponsored by:

• More discussion of the smoking on the CTA problem, and ways to address it (Block Club, FOX)

• After being carjacked at 71st/King in Grand Crossing, man is struck by another driver and severely injured (ABC)

• CPD: Man, 61, who allegedly robbed woman, 25, on Blue Line train near Clinton, was arrested near UIC-Halsted stop 30 minutes later (FOX)

• Roseland Ceasefire canvases neighborhood looking for info about assailant who followed boy, 15, off CTA bus at 115th/Wentworth and shot him (CBS)

• Tips and tricks for riding the CTA from 2 female Northwestern students (Her Campus)

• Panda Express eyes Southwest Side, but some neighbors oppose drive-thru (Block Club)

• Of interest to transportation advocates, and fans of gangster history: new book "Street Fight: The Chicago Taxi Wars of the 1920s" (Rowman & Littlefield)

• Like winter Metra + bike trips? Catch the UP-W Line to Geneva and bike a few miles to the Chicago Winter Bike Swap this Sunday 2/11, 9:30 AM to 2 PM

• You could also bike or take CTA to 2nd City Cycle Swap Sunday 2/18, 11 AM to 3 PM at Ramova Theater, 3520 S. Halsted St. in Bridgeport

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by February 29 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $38,054 with $21,946 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief