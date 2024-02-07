Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 7

Sponsored by:

• Sun-Times: Nearly a year after ordinance for camera enforcement of drivers blocking bus lanes, bike lanes, crosswalks passed, it's still not enforced

• ATA: Inadequate hiring pipeline continues to impact CTA service

• Activists fighting for permits to protest closer to DNC in Chicago (CBS)

• Boy, 15, in good condition after being shot in the back after exiting CTA bus around 10 PM in 200 block of West 115th in Roseland (WGN)

• CPD releases images of 3 people who allegedly robbed and attacked a man on 1/30 on the Red Line near 47th Street (Sun-Times)

• Man gets frustrated when Ventra card reader doesn't register his card reader at Lakeview's Belmont station, smashes it and another reader (FOX)

• CTA: Chicago Police Department issued more than 6,300 citations for smoking on CTA properties in 2023

• CTA and Metra, essentially: "Take our buses and trains to the the Chicago Auto Show so you can buy a car and stop using public transportation!"

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by February 29 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $37,795 with $22,205 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief