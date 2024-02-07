Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 7
In its current form, state bill with goal of preventing unjust police stops would enable deadly speeding and DUIs
It would be totally counterproductive to try to prevent racial profiling by forcing officers to look the other way when motorists excessively speed or drive intoxicated.
How the Equiticity mobility justice nonprofit invests in community change
Equiticity's current Invest in Real Community Change Campaign seeks to raise $125,000 from 300 donors.
Two Cheers for Ald. Vasquez: Andersonville Gets a Little More Affordable
The alderperson's charge of heart was likely at least partly due to previous prodding from Streetsblog.